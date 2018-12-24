SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to fight the 'fragile state' of blood supply around the holidays, Vitalant is making a push to get more donations.
"During the holiday seasons we actually see dramatic dip in donations while the need for blood rises," said Tesia Hummer, Vitalant Manager of Marketing Communications and Donor Recruitment. "We have inclement weather like snow and people having to weather the passes. That's when we see that increase in trauma which brings the rise in the need for blood."
Hummer says a big reason donations are down during the holidays is because more than a third of those who regularly give are busy.
"About 35 percent of our donor base is students, both secondary and post secondary," said Hummer. "So as you can imagine while those students are on their holiday breaks and with their family, not only do we have those students where blood donation is not top of mind, but their families blood donations are not top of mind."
Hummer says in order to prevent a blood supply shortage, tney need 200 donors a day. She says Vitalant is already 150 donors short for the month of December.
"If you have blood in your body and are feeling healthy we want to see you," she said. "If that blood is not on the shelves, nothing is there for that patient. They need blood to survive if blood is part of their treatment."
You can make an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org.
KHQ Local News is hosting a blood drive at the station from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.