SPOKANE, Wash. Two mass shootings turned emergency rooms in two large cities on their heads — the first, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas where 22 people were murdered.
Hours later, nine more people were killed 1,600 miles away in Dayton, Ohio. In total, 32 lives lost, and in mass-trauma events as we saw over the weekend blood donations are crucial.
Jennifer Hawkins, the Director Marketing and Communications at The Vitalant Inland Northwest Blood Center, says the donations used in El Paso, and Dayton were made weeks ago and days before the shooting.
But now, with those stocks depleted the need for blood is urgent.
"We appreciate the folks that are coming out today," Hawkins said. "The community is absolutely rallying over there, and that's going to help replenish for the future or for the next event or that next everyday trauma that's happening within the community and within the country quite frankly."
According to Hawkins, 367 units were needed right after the shooting to treat the victims.
Jesse Hahne has been donating blood in the inland northwest for the last 25 years. He says he likes to help those in need.
"I think that giving blood is an important thing civic duty wise to do. Most people don't. It's not a huge inconvenience, and it's obviously needed," Hahne said.
He estimates he has given at least 10 gallons of blood in the 25 years he's been donating.
"I guess it's an important thing for anybody to do that can. There are people in need all over the place. It's the summertime for sure there's always accidents it happens any time," added Hahne.
There's always a need for more blood.
"We need to replenish the shelves so when those occurrences happen to our loved ones we're ready," added Hawkins.