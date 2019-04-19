The pharmaceutical company that makes a prescription drug to treat high blood pressure and congestive hear failure is expanding a recall for a fourth time.
The expansion comes after a small amount of a possible carcinogens were detected, according to federal officials.
According to NBC News in New York, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, based in India, expanded its U.S. recall to include thousands more Losartan potassium and Losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to the detection of an "unexpected impurity" -- N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) -- in an active ingredient.
Other manufacturers have recalled Losartan in recent months, but some have involved different potential contaminants. Be sure to contact your health care provider or pharmacy if you have any questions about Losartan overall.