SPOKANE, Wash – Twenty years ago, Katheryn Bridges life changed forever after she was in a horrific car accident on N. Garfield Road.
Bridges was ejected through the windshield of her car, breaking her jaw in seventeen places and partially severing her ear. She was air vacated to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where doctors immediately provided her with a blood transfusion.
"I had lost so much blood at that point. If I wouldn't have had those, I would've probably been dead within arriving 15 mins of the hospital," said Bridges.
According to givingblood.org, Bridges was just one of the 4.5 million Americans who need a blood transfusion every year. Recently the Washington Department of Health said they are in need of blood donations, especially with summer here as this season creates "the perfect storm."
Andrew Rose from the Washington Department of Health says they always need additional supplies.
"We are always moments away from something occurring that put stress on our hospital system and operating rooms to need to provide blood and blood products to folks," said Rose.
For Bridges, she says her life-saving blood transfusion allowed her to have the life she always wanted, and her message to those who gave it to her is simple, "for the people out here who have blood and saved my life, thank you. I have a generation of humans continuing on because of that I wouldn't be here without them."
Rose added that you can register to donate blood through their website or through any one of their four coalitions Red Cross, Bloodworks NW, Vitaalent or Cascade Regional Health.