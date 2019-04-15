The deadline to mail in Bloomsday entry forms is Tuesday, April 15. Runners who miss that deadline have a few other options.
Runners can register online for $22 until Sunday, April 21. The price will jump up once that deadline passes, but registration will stay open until the beginning of May.
Race organizers say participants will run or walk about 7.5 mile on the course, and it's important to get moving and practice road running safety before race day.
Bloomsday is scheduled for Sunday, May 5. Online registration and training resources are available here.