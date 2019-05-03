Being a Bloomie can pay off some more this weekend if you're wanting to check out the local zoo.
Cat Tales Zoological Park in Mead says during the upcoming Bloomsday weekend (May 4-5), anyone wearing a Bloomsday Finisher T-shirt from any year gets free admission.
"Come in with an old shirt on before the race to get good luck from our four legged friends, or with your new one after the race is done to celebrate a win," Cat Tales said on Facebook.
Another Facebook post featuring Kachina, who stopped by the KHQ studio as a young cub, said she is ready for Bloomsday.
"Stop by Saturday for some puma speed inspiration, or Sunday to celebrate finishing the race. Good luck, Bloomies!" the post read.
Bloomsday T-Shirts are awarded strictly to finishers of the race, not entrants, immediately following the run each year. Participants patiently await the reveal of the iconic t-shirt designs every year.