Bloomsday 2019 benefiting Second Harvest in the race to solve hunger

SPOKANE, Wash.- This year Bloomsday's official charity is Second Harvest. Together both organizations have the mission to promote healthy living through physical fitness and nutrition education.
Second Harvest is a local organization that helps families and individuals who need additional help providing food. Second Harvest helps those on a low fixed income, or with disabilities. The organization does more then just supply free food to community food banks and meal programs. Second Harvest also hosts free cooking classes and other educational events.
From farm to table, Second Harvest works across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Food and monetary donations are collected from local farms, grocery stores and local individuals and businesses.
According to Second Harvest, the organization distributes over 2 million pounds of free food monthly to those in need.
Julia Humphreys, Community Relations Manager, said $1 provides 5 meals to those in need.
"Folks who make a little too much to qualify for food assistance, are in a tough stop, just lost a job, etc., to make ends meet food is the first thing to go," Julia said.
A part of providing the food is also to educate those receiving it how to cook it, through education.
"Often we find that people don't know what to do with it," Humphreys' said. "Lentils, squash, people will say 'no thank you' because they don't know what to do with it."
For the first time, Second Harvest will be the official charity of Bloomsday.
By partnering with Bloomsday, every dollar collected through Bloomsday registration donations goes directly to Second Harvest to help get those who live hear access to healthy meals.
So far over $14,000 has been raised. That is equivalent to over 70,000 meals.
"One in 7 people in the Spokane area, including 1 in 5 children are food insecure," Humphreys said.
Bloomsday and Second Harvest has set a goal to raise $45,000, or 225,000 meals.
If you are interested in participating in Bloomsday there is still time. You can sign up here.
If you are interested in helping Second Harvest and Bloomsday reach their goal, you can donate here.
To learn more about Second Harvest or how you can support them, check out https://2-harvest.org/.