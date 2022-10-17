SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization.
According to Neill, stated he'd been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he'd said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
A letter from Neill stated, "Those members have created a toxic, negative, pessimistic, and distracting workplace that remains both corrosive and demoralizing."
Board member Dori Whitford said Thursday the change is due to restructuring roles behind-the-scenes.
On Monday, the Bloomsday board released a longer statement:
We agree with what so many have already said: Bloomsday is bigger than any individual. It is a beloved community event that is about the 1000’s of volunteers, the 100’s of sponsors, and the tens of thousands of runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes who have crossed our finish line for the past 46 years. Bloomsday is an anchor to the community of Spokane; it is part of what makes Spokane so unique.
The current board is working well together and is looking forward to a great Bloomsday 2023 that Spokane can be proud of. We are also excited to welcome Scott Ward back to the board.
All of us at Bloomsday would like to thank Jon Neill for his service. We accept his resignation and wish him the absolute best in his future.