Bloomsday finishes 4-part poster set with latest release

The 44th Annual Lilac Bloomsday Run is 66 days away, and on Wednesday race organizers brought out the colors. The 4-part set started in 2017 and is now complete.
Race organizer Jon Neill says that participants can also expect to see vibrant colors on race weekend, beginning with the launch of its newly styled bib numbers. The decorative bib numbers will also serve as collector’s pieces. And this year, you can customize your race number by putting your name on the front of the bib. However, if you do want to do that, you need to move quickly- the deadline to personalize your bib is March 1. It’s also only available to online registrants.
You can enter the race at www.bloomsdayrun.org
. Online it will cost you $24.50 until March 15, then it goes to $26.70 until April 14, then about $44 until April 30, and registering the race weekend will cost $45. Mail in costs are about in line with that, although you won’t be able to mail in a registration after April 14.
What do you think of the poster set?
