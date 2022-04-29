We wrap up the work week under partly sunny skies with a few pop-up showers through the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50's and low 60's through the end of the week.
We are watching a pair of storms for the weekend, one arriving Friday night into Saturday, the next Sunday night into Monday. Timing with these two storms is crucial as they "bookend" Bloomsday Sunday. If all holds together, we will be seeing that break on Sunday, with highs that will reach into the upper 60's. System two arrives overnight Sunday into Monday, bringing another round of rain and wind, as well as a slight dip in temperatures.
Things are looking up by the second half of next week, with daytime highs heading into the upper 60's and 70's by Wednesday.
Have a great weekend and GO BLOOMIES!
Leslie