"33:59 to be exact," Bloomsday Elite Seeding Coordinator Andy LeFriec said as he rattled off some of the names and finishing times of some of the fastest folks you'll ever see participating in this year's Bloomsday. "If you're a numbers guy, that's a blistering four minutes and thirty-three seconds per mile."
The excitement in Andy's voice goes well beyond the field of elites running the 7.46 miles with the speed of a roadrunner being chased by a coyote. The excitement is simply that Bloomsday is back.
"It means life is back to normal, we can go about our lives again," LeFriec said.
After two years of the race being held virtually, the elites are back chasing the $7000 purse.
However, the race is also back for the every day runners, the vulture, the bands and well, Spokane.
"That sense of community that we've missed a little bit, when everybody puts their shirt on Monday and wears their Bloomsday finisher shirt to work, whether you were 5 hours or 35 minutes, we're all one community at that point. it's pretty neat," LeFriec said.
On top of the elites, Bloomsday is also back for a special newbie to Andy: His 9-year-old daughter who is chasing something a little more valuable to a 9-year-old than $7000.
"There's a trip to Disneyland on the line," LeFriec laughed. "I told her if she beat my time from 3rd grade or if she beat her mom she could go to Disneyland."
So if you see a third-grader running past you at lightning speed on Sunday, trying to beat her dad's really impressive time for a third-grader (59 minutes, according to LeFriec), give her a word of encouragement, will you? She's trying to see Mickey.
"What is the prize for someone who maybe comes in 15,168th place?" I asked LeFriec.
"A t-shirt," He quickly responded. "A t-shirt, probably even a water cup at the end."
There are currently 28,000 people signed up for Bloomsday, with 5,000 of those signed up for the virtual option. If you're on the fence about running, the $35 signup ends Thursday night and at 12:01am Friday, it bumps up to $50. You can sign up HERE.
"To go and be part of it, you don't have to be good to partake in something," Kirsten Marshall-Raas said of Bloomsday standing outside of The Elk in Browne's Addition on Thursday.
"She runs it, I walk it," her husband Brian added.
Brian and Kirsten are from Alberta and are in Spokane during what is a very busy week for the city. They could've booked a trip to Las Vegas for their vacation and sampled a variety of shows and activities, but instead they chose Spokane.
"You have absolutely stunning golf courses," Brian added.
"I love Spokane because of all the places to eat," Kirsten said after lunch at The Elk. "Everybody's friendly."
Friendly and grateful for the tourists flocking to the Lilac City to inject some dollars into the economy after two years of trying to stay afloat in the pandemic, but for Kirsten and Brian, it's a win-win situation for them and the city they've grown to love over the years.
During their trip, the couple from Canada will catch Hamilton at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, run Bloomsday, and even catch a Chiefs playoff game on Friday.
"Yeah, Boomer is our absolute favorite," Kirsten said.
And catching Boomer is a boom for Spokane.
The one thing that remains a question mark on Brian and Kirsten's list: Paul McCartney.
"Well, we were gonna but we just bought a 5th wheel, so we're still on the fence about that one," Kirsten said before jokingly adding a hint of hope. "If he (Brian) has another beer maybe I can sway him."