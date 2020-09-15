After COVID-19 forced Bloomsday to postpone and turn into a virtual event, the organization is now facing the poor air quality in Spokane.
Bloomsday customer support telling a KHQ employee that the organization does plan to extend the dates in which people can run.
Bloomsday Race Director, Jon Neill, writing on the Bloomsday website that they will update participants as they get closer to the virtual about what the organization plans to do.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.