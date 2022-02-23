SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday is back in-person this year after nearly 3 years of virtual runs.
Bloomsday unveiled the 2022 race poster Wednesday, designed by former Spokanite Brian Maebius.
“I tried to capture the spirit of the race by including a variety of participants and the inspiring natural beauty that surrounds it,” Maebius said in a statement statement. “I chose to highlight the iconic bison skulls featured on the bridge shelters to represent the resilient character of the Spokane community and the determination of every race participant.”
A new feature to this years run, Bloomsday also announced a new app that will allow runners to track their times and position on the course. The app also allows family and friends to track each other.
Runners can expect the return of live bands, finisher shirts and medals when they cross the finish line.
Registration is open for the May 1 race here. There is currently an early registration fee that will end March 19.