SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday race officials revealed the 2021 race poster Thursday morning, symbolizing the celebration of Bloomsday spirit across the globe. In 2020, approximately 26,000 runners and walkers entered the virtual Bloomsday, including people from 20 foreign countries.
Do you like the 2021 poster?
It was designed by award-winning artist STIGMADOG's Steve Merryman, who's designed the Bloomsday posters for the past 15 years, this making poster number 16.
The poster features abstract images of iconic landmarks from around the world, but of course, from Spokane, including the clocktower, pavilion and Monroe Street Bridge.
"With my sixteenth official Bloomsday poster design, I tried to capture the energy and fun of this worldwide event - one that everyone can do in their own neighborhood no matter where they are," Merryman said. "Taking Bloomsday worldwide is a major step, and I created an image that expresses the optimism, energy and spirit of this traditionally Spokane event that now belongs to the world."
You can purchase the Bloomsday poster when you sign up for the race for $20. Shipping is free to U.S. addresses. The fee to register is $25 and includes the finisher shirt.
This year marks the 45th Bloomsday race and is being called "Bloomsday Worldwide" for its surprise global popularity in 2020. Just like last year, the event will be entirely virtual. Anyone in the world can complete their 12k walk or run starting April 30 through May 9. Of course, the finisher shirt will be mailed out to those who complete the race.
To sign up for Bloomsday and get your hands on a poster, click here. Registration is only online this year.
