SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday is just under two weeks away - and Visit Spokane is estimating 3.6 million dollars in economic impact from the big event.
Kate Hudson with Visit Spokane said they are expecting 27,000 to 30,000 runners this year - with five to six thousand of them being from out of town.
"With 5,000 to 6,000 people coming to downtown Spokane, they need a place to stay. When they start filling up our hotels, they pay lodging and sales tax and all that money goes back into our community providing relief for those that live here," Hudson said.
For perspective, pre-COVID, Bloomsday would be expecting nearly 50,000 people would see about 12 million dollars in economic impact.
But, 3.6 million dollars in estimated revenue is more than they thought, which they said is really great after a two-year hiatus.
To register for the event, follow this link: https://www.bloomsdayrun.org/registration/bloomsday.