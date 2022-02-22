Bloomsday 2022 Logo
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're an avid Bloomsday fan, or just love a cool poster, get ready! The race's annual poster is being announced on Feb. 23.

Last year's poster celebrated the Bloomsday spirit that spread across the globe. In 2020 and 2021, the race was exclusively virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the in-person race is back. However, there will still be a virtual option.

Here's a look at Bloomsday posters throughout the years:

