SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're an avid Bloomsday fan, or just love a cool poster, get ready! The race's annual poster is being announced on Feb. 23.
It’s one of our favorite days of the year - - the Bloomsday poster reveal. Stay tuned. For anyone with a connection to Spokane or a love for Bloomsday, you’ll go bonkers for this one! Let’s go! February 23#poster #spokane pic.twitter.com/lXfF6dnOsG— Bloomsday (@bloomsdayrun) February 23, 2022
Last year's poster celebrated the Bloomsday spirit that spread across the globe. In 2020 and 2021, the race was exclusively virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the in-person race is back. However, there will still be a virtual option.
Registration is open now. If you're interested, click here.
Here's a look at Bloomsday posters throughout the years: