UPDATE:
According to WSP, the accident is cleared but the road remains closed due to poor driving conditions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A dust storm is leading to low visibility on SR-26 in Whitman County, with first responders reporting a crash near the town of Dusty.
"We are currently experiencing high winds across the county," the Whitman County Sheriff's Office said along with a picture from SR-26 near the fairgrounds. "Please reduce speed and use caution."
Washington State Patrol says a two-car, one semi truck collision occurred three miles west of Dusty on SR-26 near milepost 113. Traffic is fully blocked, but no serious injuries have been reported.
WSP Trooper Jess Sevigney says troopers in the area are reporting extremely poor visibility due to blowing dust and crews are working to establish a detour.
