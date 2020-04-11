RITZVILLE, Wash. - Multiple crashes were being reported on Interstate 90 near Ritzville due to blowing dust on Saturday.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported a seven-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90 about 11 miles west of Ritzville Saturday afternoon. There were no serious injuries reported.
WSP also reported a five-vehicle crash on westbound I-90 about 20 miles west of Ritzville Saturday afternoon, where a chain of cars struck each other from behind. WSP says nine total were injured and the cause was following too close.
Drivers were asked to slow down or, if needed, pull off the roadway and remain in their vehicles with seat belts fastened until conditions improved.
