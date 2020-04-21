If you've stepped outside you have probably noticed today is similar to yesterday. The main differences will be that we are going to top out a little cooler, but still above average into the upper 60's and the winds are stepping it up today. We are breezy sustained winds and will expect gusts over 20mph. For the Kittitas Valley a Wind Advisory has been put in place by the National Weather Service until about tonight. Unsecured objects could be blown around with winds like these. We also aren't ruling out the potential for tree limb damage and even power outages.
Big changes are on the way as we head into tomorrow with a frontal system pushing in. We will expect widespread rain across the Inland Northwest. Right now, models are indicating that system could hit Spokane as early as the late morning hours. By the time we reach drive time traffic things get more spotty. On top of the rain, we will expect about a ten degree drop in temperatures bringing them much closer to our seasonal norm.
