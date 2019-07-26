The time has come. The much-anticipated opening of an interactive aquarium in Spokane is officially less than a week away.

Blue Zoo Spokane announced on social media that it will open its doors for business in the NorthTown Mall on Thursday, Aug. 1.

"Should we just do this already?" Blue Zoo said in a post. "Opening day is Thursday August 1st!! We've been waiting months for this day and we hope you're as excited as we are! We can't wait to see you on Thursday!!"

The interactive aquarium will house a variety of marine life including fish, sting rays, sharks and more, as well as reptile and bird exhibits.

All the exhibits are child friendly and allow kids to interact with different fish, birds and reptiles all while learning about the animals and the environment.

Some of the interactive exhibits include a giant octopus tank, touch and feel stingrays and starfish, and feeding birds and reptiles.

"It's about inspiring kids. Sometimes we are disconnected from nature," owner Wesley Haws told KHQ back in May. "Some kids never get to see some of these animals, but this place allows them to."