NorthTown Mall shoppers who want to take a break from department stores can now visit some sea creatures at Blue Zoo Spokane.
The aquarium features numerous family-friendly exhibits. Kids can check out a shark tank, interactive stations with animals like starfish and stingrays, a reptile room, a water table for kids that pays tribute to Spokane and more. Owner Wesley Haws estimates the project’s cost at about $3 million.
The aquarium will be open during normal mall hours. Visitors can stop by from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Information about ticket prices is available here.