Rain and wind make for a blustery Thursday! Southwesterly winds will continue to gust 25-35 mph bringing another day of well above average temperatures in the upper 50's and 60's. In addition to the winds, rain is expected through this evening.
Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week, with scattered valley rain and mountain snow levels dropping to pass level for the Cascades and northern and and central Idaho Panhandle. Not much is expected in accumulation. However, it is that time of the year so be prepared for winter travel across mountain passes.
Daytime highs slide into the 30's to kick off next week, with overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20's.
