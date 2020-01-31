SPOKANE, Wash. - A BMW crashed into a home in north Spokane on Friday morning.
According to police, the driver of the car suffered a medical issue before crashing into the house at Wellesley and Calispel.
Two people were inside the home at the time of the house but they were not hurt. Crews are currently evaluating the structural integrity of the home.
The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance but seemed to be OK. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
