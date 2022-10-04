SPOKANE, Wash. - Railroad crews from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will begin emergency repairs to a railroad overpass that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane last month.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the work will impact traffic on I-90 for 10 days and drivers should expect delays.
Starting Oct. 5, BNSF crews will close the right two lanes of northbound Division Street at Sprague Avenue. Drivers could experience congestion in both directions of I-90 near Division Street and are encouraged to use alternative routes.
The work will happen between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. According to WSDOT, Division Street will fully reopen daily after 7 p.m.