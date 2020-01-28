BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews have successfully removed the final locomotive from the Kootenai River following a derailment on New Year's Day.
BNSF says their team worked diligently over the weekend to remove the locomotive, using a team of divers placing air bags below the locomotive so that it was able to float to a more accessible location on the other side of the river. Divers also searched for and removed remaining debris in the river.
About two weeks ago, another locomotive had been pulled onto an extrication ramp before it was lifted by a crane onto the track.
"We continue to work closely with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies to ensure the protection of the surrounding environment," BNSF said. "The site will be returned to its former condition. The operation is expected to be completed in early February."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.