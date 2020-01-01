BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - Bonners Ferry Firefighters and other emergency first responders are still working to contain a BNSF train that derailed into the Kooteani River Later Wednesday night.
Based on what first responders are telling one another, the freight train crew members were trapped inside one car that was in the water, but they were able to climb to safety and are now on shore.
Two engines are off the track, and one engine is in the water. The front-end is sinking.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BNSF crews will be on scene later to remove the derailed train.
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A BNSF freight train has partially derailed into the Kootenai River east of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, trapping the crew inside the locomotive engine.
According to Bonners Ferry Firefighters, the crew is alright and the train cars are upright in the water. No injuries have been reported.
Bonners Ferry Firefighters and Paradise Valley Firefighters are working on extricating the crew from the derailed cars. Divers and boats have been sent in, but crews say the area is very remote and is hard to get to.
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay away from the area of Crossport Road and Katka Road to Toboggan Lane.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.