BNSF railroaders quit, citing concerns over attendance policy According to company documents KHQ obtained, an employee gets 30 points for their career. If they miss a call or take an unplanned day off, ev…

SPOKANE, Wash. - As the nation continues to be buried in supply chain issues and worker shortages, one company is taking the brunt of it, at least according to their employees.

A day in the life of a railroad engineer looks much different than it did 20 years ago. At BNSF, one of the largest freight railroad companies in North America, employees say it's now a day of long hours, unsafe conditions, and no help in sight.

"There's no such thing as a weekend on the railroad," Steve Snyder, a BNSF employee, says. "I don't know when I'm going to work. All I know is I'm online, and when they start calling people⁠—when my name comes up⁠—it's time to go."

Snyder has worked as a locomotive engineer for BNSF since 1996 and currently serves as a local Chairman for the Brotherhood Of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Union.

"I think that's 26 years," he says.

But in all those years, Snyder can't recall a time the railroad life has ever been as unkind as it is right now.

"You have this mass exodus of people mid-career that are hanging up their boots and finding something better, [a job] that's much more friendly to their families and to their health," he claims.

Just last month, the locomotive union reported 217 people left BNSF⁠—a continuation of a longer trend.

As a way to handle the worker shortage, BNSF implemented a new attendance policy called Hi-Viz, which went into effect in February. It's a policy they say will make staff more available for different shifts.

According to company documents KHQ obtained, an employee gets 30 points for their career. If they miss a call or take an unplanned day off, even for a family emergency, points are deducted. If it falls on a weekend or high impact days like a holiday, it costs additional points.

An employee can regain points if they work 14 days in a row.

Snyder says the policy pushes workers to the brink. "We can't spend time with our families. We can't even get a medical checkup because we don't know when we are going to work because we're on call 365 days a year, 7 days a week, unless we spend one of those precious 30 points per career."

On top of that, Snyder works long hours despite a federal law mandating engineers and conductors not to work more than 12 hours a day.

"That just simply means us pulling the controls, operating the train. We can work, it's not uncommon to be on duty for 14 to 20 hours on one shift just to get to the other terminal," he said.

Away from home, away from family, Snyder said it makes living a normal life impossible.

"And then you come home and after you get home. They call you again to do it again," he said.

No sleep, long hours, and barely any crews.

"These are hazardous materials that we haul, and the railroad can do this safely if they have rested crews," he said. "It's just a matter of time before someone makes a mistake."

The policy created such a wave, that the union threatened to strike. On June 1st BNSF revised the attendance policy.

"Hello, I want to take just a few minutes to outline a few changes we plan to make to Hi-Viz based on your input and ideas," a BNSF spokesperson said in a YouTube video explaining the changes.

Now employees can earn up to 7 extra points on top of the 30, with more ways to earn those points.

But many in the industry like Snyder, say it doesn't change anything.

"If you want more time off, you have to work more but if you lay off more, then we're going to fire you," he said.

After 26 years, a pandemic, it's only now that Snyder fears for the future of the railroad.

"We're redlined and it's not that we're just reaching redlined, we're past it. That's why people are walking away," he said.

And he said that trickles down into the things we need every day... Supplies.

"I know how to operate freight. I know how to move freight," he said. "If they will listen to the people who are actually on the ground level doing the work, we will solve this nation's work shortage for the railroad anyway and more importantly the supply chain."

KHQ reached out to BNSF to which they sent this statement: