RICHLAND, Wash. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reports that the driver of a boat racing in the Richland Regatta boat race has died after his boat flipped at high speeds.
BCSO identified the driver as Matt Mattson, who was driving the boat 'Good Vibrations' during the race. Witnesses say the boat flipped at over 90 miles per hour, throwing Mattson from the boat.
The race has been paused for the remainder of the day. Family members of Mattson have been notified.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.