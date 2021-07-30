HARRISON, Idaho -- Boaters had a close call on Friday after their boat flooded with water while wake surfing in the Driftwood Point area of Lake Coeur d'Alene.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies responded to the incident, after the boat began taking on water. All 10 passengers in the boat were wearing life vests and were rescued safely.
The 25 foot Mastercraft boat was set up for wake surfing, with the rear of the boat low in the water. Passengers say at some point, a wave washed over the back of the boat causing the vessel to swamp and begin to sink.
Deputies say they are still investigating this incident.