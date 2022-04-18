SPOKANE, Wash. - Bob Dylan is bringing his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour to The First Interstate Center for the Arts this May!
"Rough and Rowdy Ways" was Dylan's 39th studio album and a best-seller in 2020. He will perform in Spokane on May 28 starting at 8:00 p.m.
The tour is kicking off in Spokane before heading to Kennewick, Seattle and other west coast venues.
Tickets go on sale this Friday and 10 a.m. You can buy them through TicketsWest.
Here's a look at the First Interstate Center for the Arts' summer and fall lineup:
- May 1: Bert Kreischer
- May 3-May 22: Hamilton
- May 28: Bob Dylan
- June 9: ZZ Top
- July 2: Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour
- July 5-July 10: Hadestown
- July 20: Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour
- July 21: The Masked Singer National Tour
- August 9-August 14: Come From Away
- August 31: Chicago
- September 16: Tim Allen
- September 17: Justin Moore w/ Granger Smith
- September 20-September 25: Hairspray
- January 17-January 22, 2023: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
- March 14-March 19, 2023: Dear Evan Hansen
- June 27-July 2, 2023: Disney’s Aladdin