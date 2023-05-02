OLYMPIA, WA- One day after Gov. Inslee announced he would not seek another term, speculation about who could potentially replace him has begun, and one candidate has thrown his hat into the ring.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson made an announcement on his Twitter early Tuesday morning that he was forming an exploratory committee to run for governor.
I’ve never been afraid to take on big fights. From the Trump Admin & gun lobby to anti-abortion extremists & corporate interests, I’ve taken on powerful adversaries, and won.That's just the start. I'm proud to announce my exploratory campaign for WA Gov. https://t.co/0JsEQ2L78R— Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) May 2, 2023
Ferguson is also accepting donations for his run on a new campaign website.
Only yesterday, Ferguson was posting to Twitter that he was thankful to Inslee for his long and distinguished service.
"I am grateful for our partnership on many issues that impact the people of Washington," Ferguson wrote. "It has been a privilege to work with you to stand up to the Trump Administration, protect women’s reproductive freedom, defend immigrants, get assault weapons off our streets, protect our air and water, eliminate the death penalty, and advocate for our veterans."
BREAKING NOW: WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced an exploratory committee for a potential run for governor.Yesterday, @JayInslee announced he would not seek another term.Ferguson is also accepting donations on a campaign website.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/u8wBUrZoFu— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) May 2, 2023
Shortly after Ferguson's announcement, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz tweeted, "Stay tuned. Big announcement coming soon…"
In a follow up tweet, Franz said, "And I reiterate my pledge to not transfer surplus campaign funds until the PDC is done updating guidelines to ensure campaign contribution limits are not violated. I hope all candidates do the same. Washingtonians deserve clean and fair elections."
We've reached out to Franz for further clarification but have not heard back at this time.