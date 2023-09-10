Bob Ferguson announces he is running for Washington State Governor

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson launched his run for Washington State Governor on Saturday, September 9.
According to Ferguson's official website, he started the campaign in Spokane, where he first started his legal career.
He then went to the Tri-Cities and ended the trip in Seattle, where Governor Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Governor Christine Gregoire, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, and King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay came to the party to show their support.
The Democratic candidate listed his main issues on what he wants to achieve as governor, including subjects on reproductive rights, worker wages, Washington's natural environment and civil rights.
Over the summer, Ferguson toured through the 39 counties in Washington before announcing the launch.
The 2024 Washington State Governor election will be held on November 5, 2024