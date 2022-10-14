OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook's violations of Washington's campaign finance law.
On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law 822 times. Because the violations were intentional, it allows the court to triple the penalty, which equals a maximum of $30,000 per violation.
Washington law requires campaign advertisers that host political ads, including large entities like meta, to make information about Washington political ads available to the public in a timely manner.
The state confirmed that Meta has been violating this law repeatedly since December 2018.