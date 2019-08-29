Investigative journalist Bob Woodward will be speaking at Whitworth University's President Leadership Forum in Spokane this October.
Our partners at the Spokesman-Review will be teaming up with Whitworth to put on the event at the Spokane Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 4. The forum runs from 12-1:30 p.m. and includes a lunch. Pre-registration is required, costing $50 a person and $500 for a corporate table.
The 76-year-old Woodward is an associate editor at the Washington Post. His reporting along with Carl Bernstein on the Watergate scandal led to eventual resignation of President Richard Nixon. He's contributed to work that has won two Pulitzer Prizes.
Woodward's latest book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of release in Sept. 2018, the fastest-selling opener in publisher Simon & Schuster's history.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Spokane at last year's Fall forum.
More on Whitworth President's Leadership Forum:
The Whitworth President's Leadership Forum series brings speakers to Spokane who represent a broad range of voices, perspectives and ideas. Whitworth faculty and staff are confident that Christian worldviews and the ideas of Christian thinkers are sharpened by rigorous and open intellectual inquiry and by engagement with the broadest spectrum of thought. This confidence motivates Whitworth to lead the way in inviting speakers who can help our community engage in critical and careful thinking, civil discourse and effective action.