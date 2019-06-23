Bodies believed to be missing mountaineers found in India

Seven bodies were recovered at Nanada Devi, the second highest mountain in India. The bodies are believed to be a team of mountaineers who went missing in May.
Seven bodies found on Nanda Devi, may be of missing mountaineers: Reports https://t.co/VV7EEU3V13 pic.twitter.com/ZlYYk3EAxC— NDTV (@ndtv) June 23, 2019
According to NDTV, the bodies were found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, but they are still searching for the eighth body. The mountaineer team included mountaineers from the United Kingdom, United States, and Australia.