Bodies believed to be missing mountaineers found in India

Seven bodies were recovered at Nanada Devi, the second highest mountain in India. The bodies are believed to be a team of mountaineers who went missing in May.  

According to NDTV, the bodies were found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, but they are still searching for the eighth body. The mountaineer team included mountaineers from the United Kingdom, United States, and Australia.  

