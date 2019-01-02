3 bodies found shot, hidden in western Washington compound

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found concealed in a compound known for hosting transients in western Washington.
The Peninsula Daily News reports the gruesome scene was discovered on a welfare check Monday in Port Angeles.
Investigators found the bodies of 57-year-old Darrell C. Iverson and his son 27-year-old Jordan D. Iverson covered by tarps and debris in the front of the house where they lived.
The younger man's girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany A. May was also discovered in a locked outbuilding.
The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says dozens of shots were fired by one shooter and that they're investigating multiple persons of interest who knew the victims.
There's a history of transient people staying on the property but none were there when investigators arrived.
