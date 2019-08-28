MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A portion of Interstate 90 that runs through Moses Lake reopened Tuesday night after Police closed it down to save the life of a suicidal person.
Moses Lake Police Officers were dispatched to the Division Street Overpass before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a person on the bridge.
MLPD, Washington State Troopers, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and members of Grant County Mental Health responded to the call.
When officers and staff arrived, they witnessed the person climb over the guardrail and begin threatening to jump onto I-90.
Interstate 90 was shut down as a precaution.
MLPD Sgt. Sursely was one of the first officers to respond to the scene. He immediately started a conversation with the person on the end of the bridge.
Sgt. Sursely is a 22-year veteran with the Moses Lake Police Department and was recently certified as a crisis negotiator.
After 25 minutes of talking with the person, Sgt. Sursely was able to convince them to come back over the fence and talk more with him.
The person was later transported to Grant County Mental Health to receive mental health services. No criminal charges are pending against the person.
The Moses Lake Police Department said the positive outcome was a group effort, with officers and staff from several different agencies participating and working together to reach a positive solution to the incident.