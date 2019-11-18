SPOKANE, Wash. - Body camera footage just released to KHQ shows the moments after a man reportedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy from Hoopfest.
In the video, officers detain Peter Wilson after witnesses said he grabbed a child and tried to pull him away from his mother while they were in line for food during the last day of Hoopfest. Multiple bystanders stepped in and were able to wrench the child from Wilson's arms before bringing him to the ground and waiting for officers.
Wilson eventually begins to fight back against police, shouting at them to taze him. Wilson is also heard threatening officers
"I'm gonna shoot you when I get out of these cuffs," Wilson is heard on the body cam footage saying. "I'm going to hunt you down and shoot you between the [expletive] eyes."
Officers hogtied Wilson and took him to the Spokane County Jail in the back of an ATV.
Police said the ATV was used because there were too many people and too many roads closed to get a patrol car to him.
