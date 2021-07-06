SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is behind bars after throwing a lit gas can engulfed in flames toward a Spokane Police Officer during a felony traffic stop.
According to SPD, 911 received a phone call from Spokane Community College Campus Security regarding a vehicle which had been reported stolen out of Kootenai County two days earlier. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of the campus.
The car was being driven by a man, later identified as 30-year-old Saul Durkee. He left the location prior to SPD contacting him. Officers confirmed the vehicle stolen and maintained a visual on the vehicle.
Durkee returned to the car and immediately drove out of the parking lot.
SPD said an officer caught up to the stolen vehicle in the area of N. Regal Street and E. Mission Avenue.
The officer activated the emergency equipment in his vehicle to include flashing lights and siren. Durkee pulled over.
On the body camera footage, the officer is heard saying multiple times, “put both hands out the window."
After failing to comply with the officer’s commands Durkee remained in the vehicle, stuck a gas can out the window and ignited it just prior to throwing it at the officer.
SPD said after a short foot pursuit, the officer caught up to him and was punched numerous times while attempting to take the suspect into custody.
Durkee was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, First Degree Assault and First Degree Arson.