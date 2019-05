Watch again

Previous coverage: Spokane Police are investigating after a body was discovered and pulled from the Spokane River Tuesday morning.

The body was pulled west of the Post Street Bridge.

Avista workers were clearing a grate near the Spokane Falls when they discovered the body and alerted police just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

SPD says there are no other details at this time regarding the person's gender, age or when and how the body entered the river. The identity of the person will be released at a later date by the medical examiner.

BREAKING: #Spokane Police confirm to me that a body has been pulled from the #SpokaneRiver west of the Post Street Bridge. Avista workers were clearing a grate near the falls when they discovered the body and alerted police. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/2Y9VW2I6PW — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) May 21, 2019