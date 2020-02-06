FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body from a pond near the residence of missing man Renata "Robert" Judd.
The body was recovered from the pond near the residence on Hall Creek Rd on Monday, Feb. 3. Search and Rescue crews had previously located a boot along the shoreline and resumed their search around the area.
The Stevens County dive team assisted with search and recovery efforts. The body of a dog was also recovered from the pond.
The body hasn't been positively identified and an autopsy has been scheduled. An investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
The 70-year-old Judd was last seen at a home in Inchelium almost two months ago on Dec. 13, 2019.
