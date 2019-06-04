TONASKET, WA - An Okanogan County Sheriff Sergeant and Deputy were involved in a non-fatal officer involved shooting after a body was found burning in the trunk of a car Monday, June 3.
Aeneas Valley Fire District 16 was called to a vehicle fire and when firefighters arrived, they found a body in the trunk of the vehicle.
Okanogan County Sheriff's Office was called and an investigation indicated that a man was seen leaving the area of the car fire.
Information from citizens led officers to the Aeneas Valley Store area, where they found 37-year-old Lance Bowers.
Deputies say Bowers was armed, and wasn't complying with police. Both a sergeant and deputy fired their weapons at Bowers.
Bowers was taken to Central Washington Hospital through LifeFlight and later released to law enforcement.
No one else was harmed during the incident.
Bowers was taken to the Okanogan County Jail Tuesday, June 4.
The sergeant and deputy have been placed on paid administrative leave, as standard procedure.
The death and the fire remain under investigation.