SPOKANE, Wash - A body was found Thursday in Spokane River by Spokane Police during a search for missing 27-year-old Hanifulla Sadat. The family of Sadat say that it's him.
The 27-yr-old has been missing since last Friday. Police report the body was found near Sadats car, which was located last Saturday.
No comment/confirmation from SPD, but multiple family members tell KHQ reporter Kevin Kim it’s Sadat.
