CHELAN, Wash. - One person was found dead near the 16000 block of Camp 12 Road in Plain on Friday.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies and Washington State Crime Lab responded to reports of a body being discovered. When they arrived on-scene they located a 5-foot, 11-inch black man approximately 25-40 years old. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
Detectives are investigating this as a homicide and are asking the public to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 if you have any information related to this investigation.