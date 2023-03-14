OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - A man was found dead on the road in Malott on Sunday evening. An investigation into the death is on-going.
According to Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OSCO), a caller reported to dispatch there was a body lying face down on the side of the road near Okanogan St. at around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they thought the person was dead.
Fire personnel arrived within minutes, confirming the man was beyond help. OCSO deputies and paramedics also arrived to process the scene. Investigators determined the man had been down at the location "for a period of time" and was declared dead at the scene.
OCSO and the Okanogan County Coroner's Office are still investigating the death, though they do not believe foul play was involved. The identity of the man will be released at a later date.