LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The body of one of the three Colchuck Peak avalanche victims has been recovered by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team.
The body of Seong Cho of West Hartford, Connecticut, was recovered on Feb. 24, according to Sheriff Mike Morrison.
Cho was one of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth on Feb. 19. At the time, rescuers and law enforcement determined it was too dangerous to conduct a rescue.
The identities of the victims were released on Feb. 22, at which time law enforcement determined it was still too risky to attempt a recovery. The bodies of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee and 66-year-old Yun Park have not been located despite additional search attempts.