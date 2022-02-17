CHENEY, Wash. - The family of Loghan Starbuck wants to thank everybody for their continued support. The family has opened a donation account to help cover memorial costs and services, handling Loghan's estate and other ongoing expenses.
Donations can be made by transferring funds directly, by check, money order or by walking in at Wells Fargo. The account number is: 6117438405.
Last updated: Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.
The body of Loghan Starbuck, the 25-year-old who went missing in December, has been found, according to family.
Right now, an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. If you have any information that can help, reach out to the Cheney Police Department.
Last updated: Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.
The search for a missing vulnerable adult last seen in downtown Spokane continues. The family of Loghan Starbuck is still searching for answers.
"We are still looking for Loghan," brother Blake Starbuck told KHQ. "We are still handing out flyers, and maintain hope."
Loghan was last spotted on December 18. Video footage shows the 25-year-old boarded bus in Cheney headed for downtown Spokane. Loghan was captured wearing a black and red top with bright green shorts.
In a media alert issued by Cheney Police last month, they state Loghan is approximately 5'3, 160 pounds. The case number is 1-21-001097.
The family says it is highly out of character to go this long without any communication with Loghan, especially around the holidays.
The Starbuck family has worked to create a website with updates and ways to help with the search.