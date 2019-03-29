Body of Hong Kong Tourist who Fell 1,000 Feet into the Grand Canyon Recovered

Watch again

The body of a tourist visiting from Hong Kong who fell 1,000 feet into the Grand Canyon has been recovered.

Authorities say the 50-something-year-old man was with a tour group at the Grand Canyon when he slipped of the edge of the eagle point overlook while taking photos.

Reports say a helicopter rescue team lifted the man's body out from under a popular tourist spot in the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona.

The name of the man has not been released, but he is the second person to die at the Grand Canyon in a week. Earlier this week, the body of a foreign national was found in a wooded area just South of Grand Canyon Village. Authorities are still working to identify the foreign national.