Officials have found the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean on Monday, five days after an apparent canoeing accident in the Chesapeake Bay.
According to NBC News, McKean and her 8-year-old son went missing on Thursday.
A preliminary investigation shows that ,McKean and her son may have been paddling the canoe out into the bay to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.
The Maryland Natural Resource Police found McKean's body under 25 feet of water.
Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
