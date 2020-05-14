Body of man recovered after he fell overboard into Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The body of a man who fell from a boat and into Moses Lake has been recovered by divers.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the man fell from the boat and into the water around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, and did not resurface.
Grant County deputies and Moses Lake Police officers worked with divers from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue during the recovery effort at Blue Heron Park.
Divers recovered the man's body later in the day. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released his name in order to allow his family and loved ones time to grieve and properly notify others.
